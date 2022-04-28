Roma set their sights on Premier League in pursuit of midfielder

Roma are believed to be interested in bringing in a midfielder from the Premier League this summer, as per indications from boss, Jose Mourinho, according to Calciomercato.

The Giallorossi have shown interest in signing any one of Granit Xhaka, 29, Douglas Luiz, 23, or Manchester United’s departing Serbian midfielder, Nemanja Matic, 33.

The reports come just days after Jose Mourinho fuelled initial rumours of his interest in Nemanja Matic after the former Chelsea and United boss (who has already signed Matic twice) commented on the Serb’s Instagram post announcing his summer departure from the Red Devils. Responding to Matic’s post on social media, Mourinho simply wrote: ‘Proud to be part of your history’, sending Roma fans into a speculation frenzy.

Matic is one of four senior players at United who will see their contracts expire this summer, alongside, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka is another of the players on Roma’s shortlist – a player they have been interested in for a few seasons now, but have never been able to mutually agree on a fee. Xhaka has had somewhat of a resurgence at Arsenal since being stripped of club captaincy back in 2019, racking up 245 total appearances for the Gunners, patenting his fan favourite once-a-season wonder goal, and hot-headed, aggressive style of play.

Roma’s final choice of Premier League talent they wish to acquire this summer is Aston Villa’s, Douglas Luiz. Steven Gerrard has not hidden his desires to overhaul large areas of the squad this summer, as the Villa boss is to be backed by a financial war chest in the summer, and Douglas Luiz appears to be one of the first players in line for the exit door. While the Brazilian may not offer the experience of Xhaka or Matic, he is by far the youngest, at 23 years old – and could be viewed as more of a project player than the others.