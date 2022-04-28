Liverpool’s plan-B in case deal for midfielder falls through

It’s no secret that one of Liverpool’s top priorities this summer is to bring in another midfielder, and one of the hottest prospects in Europe, Aurelien Tchouameni sits right at the top of their wish list, according to the Times.

However, the Reds will face stern competition from Real Madrid for the Frenchman’s signature, forcing Klopp’s men to already prepare for a plan B.

Liverpool have slowly and steadily been reinforcing their midfield and the rest of their squad for that matter, in recent years, as they look to build for the future during the present. To name a few; Thiago, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, and Diogo Jota have all been brought in during the last couple of seasons, and all already more than proved their worth at Anfield, and Klopp will look to do the same with his incomings this summer.

The Liverpool boss will be wary of James Milner’s imminent departure this summer, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to follow due to a lack of game time. While neither of these players and weekly starters for the Reds, it does leave them shorthanded in an area of the park that Klopp seemingly still likes to experiment in the search for his best three.

Should they fail to sign Tchouameni, Liverpool’s transfer hierarchy will look for an individual with a similar profile – someone who can play as a No. 6 or as a No. 8 and has excellent defensive qualities.

The two names that have risen recently, are Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Barcelona’s Gavi – neither of whom fit the bill as a No. 6 for Liverpool, but could both offer creative, offensive qualities from the 8 role should Liverpool pursue them. Fabinho and Thiago look to be irreplaceable as of current in the midfield, so whoever is brought in will likely compete with Henderson and Keita for a starting spot.