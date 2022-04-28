Thomas Tuchel could raid PSG to bolster their defence, due to the imminent departure of Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger has told Tuchel he will be leaving at the end of the season, when his contract expires, as relayed by Sky Sports.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are both out of contract in the summer, so Chelsea will be desperate to bring in another defender.

According to GOAL, Chelsea will look to raid Tuchel’s former club PSG, with Presnel Kimpembe being one of their targets. The report also lists Jose Gimenez and Jules Kounde as potential targets for Tuchel’s side.

Tuchel’s system heavily relies on his centre-backs, so with two or three potentially leaving, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them sign multiple defenders in this upcoming window.

Kimpembe hasn’t played too much in a back three, so it will be interesting to see if Tuchel does bring him to the club. Often players adapt to playing in a certain way and find it difficult to adapt to new systems.

A proven case is the outgoing Rudiger, who has shown he struggles at times when playing in a back four but excels in a back three.