Club register interest in Tottenham star who’s been cleared for transfer away

Tottenham are reportedly ready to sell Sergio Reguilon this summer after his struggles to fit in in Antonio Conte’s side.

The Spain international is clearly a big talent, but has never quite settled in at Spurs after spells at Real Madrid and Sevilla in the past, but it seems he’s being eyed for a return to La Liga, according to Football Insider.

Reguilon has the option to return to Madrid for a £43million buy-back fee, but Football Insider suggest Spurs would also accept less than that as an unnamed Spanish club register their interest in the 25-year-old.

Tottenham fans will surely be disappointed that they never really saw the best of Reguilon, who clearly had the potential to do much better.

Spurs have other options in that position, however with youngster Ryan Sessegnon showing signs of real improvement since Conte took over as manager.

It will be interesting to see where Reguilon ends up next and if he can revive his career after this slightly underwhelming spell in the Premier League.