Video: Antonio prods home to equalise for West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

Michail Antonio latched onto a Kurt Zouma header to equalise for West Ham against Frankfurt.

A deep free-kick found the head of Zouma who guided it towards goal. Antonio stretched to prod the ball home and send the home fans into raptures.

After conceding after just one minute, West Ham needed to bounce back to stay in the tie, and they did so just 20 minutes later.

West Ham will be hoping for a lead going into the away leg, as they look to get into the final of the Europa League.

