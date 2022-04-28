Video: Frankfurt take the lead after less than a minute against West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

Ansgar Knauff powered home a header to give Frankfurt the lead after less than a minute against West Ham.

The German side travelled to London to face The Hammers in the Europa League semi-final first leg, and they got off to a dream start.

Filip Kostic delivered an inch-perfect ball for Knauff to head home, giving them the lead at the London Stadium.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Sport TV and CBS Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United eyeing towering Ivorian midfielder
James Rodriguez could be set for Premier League return
Leeds enter the race for Liverpool transfer target

West Ham would have been hoping to get off to a good start and take the game to Frankfurt in the home leg, but the game plan changed after less than a minute.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.