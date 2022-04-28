Video: Frankfurt take the lead after less than a minute against West Ham

Ansgar Knauff powered home a header to give Frankfurt the lead after less than a minute against West Ham.

The German side travelled to London to face The Hammers in the Europa League semi-final first leg, and they got off to a dream start.

Filip Kostic delivered an inch-perfect ball for Knauff to head home, giving them the lead at the London Stadium.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Sport TV and CBS Sports.

Knauff. Borré’s cross. Damn. What a start for Eintracht Frankfurt pic.twitter.com/QL5NYzfFk4 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) April 28, 2022

Frankfurt take the lead after 52 seconds, looks like the hammers are still in the changing rooms pic.twitter.com/B4E3tJde7i — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) April 28, 2022

Frankfurt stun West Ham inside the first 50 seconds ? Ansgar Knauff latches on to a sensational cross from Filip Kostic to score the opening goal… A dream start for the German side.#UEL pic.twitter.com/s4TZCQqalS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 28, 2022

West Ham would have been hoping to get off to a good start and take the game to Frankfurt in the home leg, but the game plan changed after less than a minute.