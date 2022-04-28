Video: Marcos Alonso scores stunning volley vs Manchester United

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
After a dominant first half from Chelsea against Manchester United, the Blues would have been disappointed after going into the break at 0-0 but that has now changed thanks to a stunning volley from Marcos Alonso. 

Reece James started the move off with a cross, which was flicked on by Kai Havertz and that then found the left-back free at the back post, who connected sweetly with the ball to give Chelsea the lead, which can be seen below.

The defending was shocking from Man United but that won’t bother Tuchel’s men.

 

