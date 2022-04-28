Video: Marcos Alonso scores stunning volley vs Manchester United

After a dominant first half from Chelsea against Manchester United, the Blues would have been disappointed after going into the break at 0-0 but that has now changed thanks to a stunning volley from Marcos Alonso.

Reece James started the move off with a cross, which was flicked on by Kai Havertz and that then found the left-back free at the back post, who connected sweetly with the ball to give Chelsea the lead, which can be seen below.

Some volley from Marcos Alonso ??pic.twitter.com/eulWwupOaU — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 28, 2022

The defending was shocking from Man United but that won’t bother Tuchel’s men.