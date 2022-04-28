Video: Ronaldo scores beautiful goal after sensational pass from Matic

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it 1-1 in Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea after the London side took the lead just two minutes earlier.

United were being battered by the Blues up until the Portuguese man’s goal and could count themselves lucky not to be more than 1-0 down.

Ronaldo, however, stepped up again for the Red Devils after latching onto a sensational lobbed pass from Matic, which can be seen below.

The striker took a touch to kill the ball before blasting it past Chelsea’s Mendy and is once again the man to carry United.