“Shocking, disgraceful…” – Pundit goes on bizarre rant against Villarreal after performance vs Liverpool

Villarreal have been described as “disgraceful” by pundit Jason Cundy as he admitted he was in disbelief at how they played against Liverpool in last night’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool won 2-0 after a commanding display in which they dominated possession and created plenty of chances against a Villarreal side who showed very little ambition throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Cundy believes it doesn’t reflect well on the Champions League that such a poor team could get to this stage of the competition, as he explains in this slightly over-the-top rant in the video clip below…

? “Villarreal are a disgrace. That was a disgrace to the #UCL .” ? “You could’ve played a fan next to Van Dijk, they were that bad.” ? “I’ve no idea how they’ve made it this far. They were pathetic!” Jason Cundy ????? Villarreal ?? pic.twitter.com/ZdMVFUqd8b — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 27, 2022

Cundy seems to forget, however, that Villarreal’s entire XI has been put together at a fraction of the cost of the other teams in this year’s semi-finals, not to mention in comparison to Juventus and Bayern Munich, both of whom they knocked out before getting to this stage.

No one’s saying Unai Emery’s side is the best team on the planet or that their football is a joy to watch, but there aren’t many teams out there who’d get anything but annihilated by Liverpool if they showed up at Anfield and didn’t set up to defend and frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Quite what else Cundy is expecting from Villarreal is beyond us, even if we’d ideally all love to see every team playing free-flowing attacking football in every game.