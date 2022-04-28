Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly be targeted by his former club Crystal Palace this summer.

The 24-year-old started his career at Selhurst Park, but left to join Man Utd in a big-money move back in the summer of 2019.

Things haven’t worked out for Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, however, and it’s not too surprising that his future is now in doubt, with Palace supposedly considering bringing him back, according to The Athletic.

Man Utd fans won’t be too disappointed if Wan-Bissaka moves on, as the club could clearly benefit from a more attack-minded option on that right-hand side.

While Wan-Bissaka is solid defensively, he’s failed to really develop his game and is some way off the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James in terms of what he offers going forward.

Still, The Athletic add that incoming United manager Erik ten Hag is yet to fully assess the squad he’s about to inherit this summer.

It would be surprising if there was a way back for Wan-Bissaka under the new manager, but one imagines a final decision will be made later.

Palace, though, would surely do well to bring this former player back and give them more options in defence next season.