Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has emerged as a leading candidate for the managerial vacancy at Burnley, following his side’s relegation from the Championship this season, spelling uncertainty for the Englishman.

While Burnley’s league status next season remains uncertain, there is nothing uncertain about Rooney’s spell at Derby – captain of a sinking ship and a club in the midst of financial turmoil, uncertainty, and numerous point deductions last season – securing Championship football was a near-impossible task.

Yet, somehow, Rooney very nearly guided a side that barely had a squad at the start of the season, to safety, securing 13 league victories and 13 draws in 44 games (at the time of writing) – which in any other season would have been more than enough to keep the Rams up. In fact had it not been for the point deductions, Derby could have finished as high as 17th if the final two weeks of results were to swing their way. While this may not seem like an incredible feat by any means for the untrained eye, those who understand the recent history of Derby County may view this as some achievement for Rooney.

It may be because of this, that Burnley want the former Manchester United man at the helm at Turf Moor, with Rooney arguably mirroring a lot of Dyche’s achievements with The Clarets – in terms of overachieving with a side that have experienced limited budgets compared to their competitors, Rooney might be just the man for the job.

While it is more likely for Rooney to take the job if Burnley are to cement their place in the Premier League this season, the Sun have suggested that Rooney wouldn’t be opposed to working with the club even if they are to be relegated to the Championship this season.