West Ham star admits to being “hurt” by David Moyes snub

Michail Antonio has admitted he was “hurt” to be dropped by West Ham manager David Moyes for the recent game against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Jamaica international has been a key player for the Hammers and was surely being rested for the Europa League semi-finals by Moyes.

However, it’s clear Antonio didn’t want a break as he sent a message to Moyes about wanting to play every game if he’s fit.

“I’m not going to lie to you. It hurt me. I’ve not spoke to the manager but it hurt me,” he said.

“When I’m fit I want to play. The fact is over the last few years my injuries, I’ve not been able to stay fit.

“This season I’ve stayed fit, so because I’ve stayed fit I want to play. Whatever game comes around I want to be on the pitch, and if I’m not on the pitch I want to be.

“So I was upset I didn’t get on, but the gaffer had different plans. We have a massive game Thursday, I don’t know if I’m playing, but I’m hoping that’s the reason I didn’t get a run out, to keep me fit for that.”