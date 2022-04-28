West Ham United have reportedly informed Declan Rice that they do not plan to sell him this summer, despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Rice is one of the Premier League’s biggest talents and it’s little surprise to see strong interest in the England international, but the Hammers have supposedly made it clear to the player that they will reject all approaches for him, according to the Evening Standard.

West Ham have made great progress under David Moyes, and selling Rice would surely set them back, even if it did give them plenty of money to spend on revamping the rest of their squad.

Rice would be a terrific signing for United in particular, the the Evening Standard’s report suggests they’re ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.

City and Chelsea are likely to have other priorities, whereas the Red Devils need one or more signings to strengthen their problem area of midfield, with Rice looking the ideal candidate.

As the report notes, the 23-year-old has rejected multiple offers of a new contract from WHUFC, which could put pressure on the club to relax their stance.