23-year-old Brazil star hints he wants to play for Spurs next season

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has hinted that he wants to stay at Spurs next season.

Emerson has been linked with a move away from the club, after an inconsistent season in London.

Matt Doherty has been Antonio Conte’s preferred choice at wing-back when fit.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United official resigns from the club
Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United officials to leave him alone
€50m Arsenal target an outside option for Atletico Madrid

Emerson has spoken about how happy he is at the club, and he could look to fight for his place next season rather than leave Tottenham, as seen in the interview above.

More Stories Emerson Royal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.