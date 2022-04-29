23-year-old Brazil star hints he wants to play for Spurs next season

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has hinted that he wants to stay at Spurs next season.

Emerson has been linked with a move away from the club, after an inconsistent season in London.

Matt Doherty has been Antonio Conte’s preferred choice at wing-back when fit.

Emerson Royal: "I'm very happy here."pic.twitter.com/DTT0fEl5NX — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) April 29, 2022

Emerson has spoken about how happy he is at the club, and he could look to fight for his place next season rather than leave Tottenham, as seen in the interview above.