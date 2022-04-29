Speaking for Premier League’s Youtube Channel, Alan Shearer thinks Willock’s form has gone backwards since the start of the season.

The 22-year-old was a revelation after his January move from Arsenal as he bagged eight Premier League goals to end the season last year.

The London-born midfielder has bagged only two times since his permanent move from Arsenal in summer.

“Newcastle’s Joe Willock is next on our list who joined the Magpies permanently after an excellent loan spell from Arsenal. He’s not quite found last season’s form, but he’s beginning to settle back in. Behind Allan Saint-Maximin he is the most active dribbler at Newcastle, which tells me the lad has real desire to make things happen.

“After eight goals last term, expectations have been high in that department, but he just hasn’t been clinical enough. As Newcastle’s outlook has improved though, so has Willock’s.” – said Shearer.

Willock has been overshadowed by the spotlight of Bruno Guimaraes and the emergence of Joelinton this season, as both players have invented form of their lives in the second half of the season which have helped Newcastle escape from relegation zone.