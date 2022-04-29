Arsenal transfer target dreams of Premier League move

Arsenal transfer target Omar Marmoush has revealed his dream is to play in the Premier League, and he watches the Gunners a lot.

Marmoush has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta looking for a striker in the summer, according to The Sun.

The Egyptian striker is currently on loan at Stuttgart, where he has scored three league goals this season. Marmoush is also becoming a regular for his country and has made 11 appearances since making his Egyptian debut last year.

Marmoush has aspirations of playing in England and has listed two Premier League clubs he watches.

“My dream is the Premier League. I don’t have a favourite club, but I watch Arsenal and Liverpool a lot,” says Marmoush, speaking to BILD.

His focus as it stands is on keeping Stuttgart in the league, but he certainly hasn’t ruled out a move to England in the near future. With Divock Origi leaving Liverpool and Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract this summer, both clubs could be in the market for a striker to help with squad depth.