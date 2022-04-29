British billionaire launches late £4bn bid to buy Chelsea this weekend

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched a late bid to buy Chelsea and hopes to secure a deal by the end of the weekend.

According to The Times, Ratcliffe held talks with chairman Bruce Buck on Thursday and hopes to secure the club for a whopping £4bn.

The bid is reportedly £2.5bn to buy the club and £1.75bn pledged to improve the club over the next ten years.

It’s also been reported that Ratcliffe is a Manchester United fan and with protests over their current ownership, it’s interesting to see him not pursuing a deal with the club he supports.