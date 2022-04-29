Bruno makes major transfer recommendation to PIF

Bruno Guimaraes has made a major transfer recommendation to Newcastle ahead of the summer.

Bruno has made an excellent start to life in Newcastle, and he’s hoping to bring a friend along the journey with him.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Bruno said: “It’d be my dream. Paquetá is my best friend, we made a relationship, not only on the field, but we lived together all the time outside. Our wives together too. It was a brotherly relationship, we still talk every day. It would be really cool if he could come here, but I can’t do this job.”

Bruno was speaking about former teammate and fellow countrymen Lucas Paqueta, who he would love to join him in the North East of England.

Bruno seems to be settling in at Newcastle fine, but bringing in one of his best friends would not only benefit the team but the Brazilian himself.