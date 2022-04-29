Clinton Morrison thinks Pablo Fornals was to blame for Eintracht Frankfurt’s opening goal.

The 26-year-old Spanish star was left ball-watching as Ansgar Knauf slotted the ball to the net to make it 0-1.

“It’s a great header but Pablo Fornals has to do better – he doesn’t even open up his body. He doesn’t even look at Ansgar Knauf who is making a great run, he’s just watching the ball.

“The ball from Rafael Borre is outstanding and the header is excellent but Fornals has to defend better there.” said Morrison.

Moyes will feel as they should’ve done better in the first leg as they now will travel Frankfurt for the second leg with 1-2 deficit.

West Ham have already comeback from a first left defeat against Sevilla and surely they will feel confident travelling to Germany next week.