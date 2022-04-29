Dion Dublin has heaped praise on Newcastle for pulling off ‘genius’ transfer move.

Newcastle were recently taken over and of course, decided to spend big in January. One of the signings Dublin believes was a genius move was bringing in Kieran Trippier.

“But to get him through the door first was a genius move. For him to do that he has helped Newcastle out so much. People have seen him and gone ‘he’s a world-class right-back’, I want to go where he goes,” said Dublin, speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty show.

The signing of Trippier could well have been enough to convince others to make the leap to the North East. The England international won the league in Spain but still decided to take on the challenge at the foot of the Premier League.