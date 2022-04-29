€50m Arsenal target an outside option for Atletico Madrid

Jonathan David is reported to be an underdog target for Atlético Madrid to reinforce their attack this summer should they fail to land other targets on their list.

Diego Simeone wants to add to the Madrid side’s attacking force before next season and names such as Darwin Nunez and Paulo Dybala are said to be on a long list of targets according to Todofichajes.

Amongst them is the sought after Jonathan David, who has been impressing at Lille since joining the club in 2020.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with a move to Arsenal by the Express and Fabrizio Romano reported this week that the French club are willing to let the Canadian international go for around €50million.

David would be a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who looks set to leave the Gunners at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract in North London, and it would be safe to say that the 22-year-old would bring more goals to Mikel Arteta’s side than the Frenchman, having scored 17 in all competitions this season.

As for Atletico, Todofichajes state that Simeone has given the go-ahead for the La Liga side to sign the player and that the club has already started talks with Lille.