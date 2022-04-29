Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United officials to leave him alone

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United officials to leave him alone 48 hours before games whilst he is still at Ajax.

Understandably, Ten Hag wants to put his full focus on Ajax for the remainder of the season and he won’t let Manchester United officials take his attention away from the Dutch club.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag has told Manchester United officials to leave him alone 48 hours before Ajax games.

Ten Has has spent the last few weeks trying to avoid questions from Dutch press as they hassled him for answers before he was officially announced as Manchester United manager.

The Dutch manager was clearly annoyed at the repetitive questions and often answered back, refusing to give anything away.

Ten Has has shown his class and professionalism in the last few weeks, and Ajax fans will be pleased to know he isn’t allowing any distractions until the end of the season.

With Ralf Rangnick still at the club, next season in an advisory role, all transfers, new contracts and plans for next season can be sorted by him, with a little guidance from Ten Hag himself.