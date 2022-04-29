Fulham have entered the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Max Aarons.

With Norwich’s relegation imminent, clubs will be circling around their more valuable players, looking to offer them Premier League football for next season.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Arsenal are keen to make a move for Aarons, who would cost around £20m.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Fulham are interested in the Norwich defender, after their promotion to the Premier League.

A move back to the Premier League is surely on the agenda for Aarons, who has impressed in the last few years in a poor Norwich side.

A move to Manchester United or Fulham is likely to see him have the most game time. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both failed to impress this season, with Ralf Rangnick often rotating between the two.

Fulham currently have Neco Williams as their starting right-back, but he’s only on loan and could head back to Liverpool this summer.

Takehiro Tomiyasu only signed for Arsenal last year and was one of their most in-form players before his injury. A move to The Emirates could halt his progress, and at 22-years-old, it’s time for him to make the step up.