Klopp’s first signing after new contract announcement identified

It is no secret that Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi will be leaving Anfield this summer as his contract comes to an end and having had such a big impact in decisive moments for Jurgen Klopp, the German wants him replaced.

With that in mind, the Reds have turned to one of La Liga’s most interesting stories this season in Getafe’s Enes Unal, who is a reported target according to Fanatik via Calciomercato.

Unal is enjoying an incredible campaign for the Azulones, scoring 15 goals in 32 matches for the Madrid based side, which has helped them to put a five-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone in Spain.

The Turkish international has had a strange career so far, having played for nine clubs already at the age of 24 -one of which was Man City.

The striker has struggled at many of these clubs but seems to have found a home in Getafe which has brought out the best in the player.

Unal would provide Klopp with similar attributes to Origi, so it is essentially a like for like replacement. The striker is good in the box and makes use of his 6ft1 stature with great heading ability. The Turkish man also has good movement within the area and this would give the Reds something different off the bench for games in which they struggle to break down opponents.

Many Liverpool fans will be sad to see Origi leave but the Belgian’s time is ending and that provides an opportunity for someone like Unal to step up.