Liverpool stars set to be offered new deals and won’t leave this summer

The contract situation around Liverpool’s famous front three is a strange one as all of Salah, Mane and Firmino’s deals expire in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool fans have been sweating on a new deal for the most valuable of the three in Salah for some time now and although there is no movement on that front, the other two will be offered new deals next season according to the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Speaking in a Q&A, the Liverpool journalist commented on the situation saying:

“Nothing yet. In fact, I doubt there’ll be much on contracts now until the season has finished. It isn’t a priority right now as the focus is now completely on winning games and winning trophies. Mind you, the potential last game is only a month away, so not long to wait. I’d be surprised if Firmino or Mane leave in the summer, although certainly with the latter his stock is extremely high right now. I’d imagine Liverpool will at the very least offer them something to extend their stay”.

The front three at Liverpool has changed in recent months with Firmino losing his spot to new signing Luis Diaz, whilst Mane has been in sensational form since the turn of the year after taking the Brazilian’s role centrally.

Both players are still very valuable to the Reds, even with the club trying to freshen up the squad with younger faces. Mane’s role will remain the same in the squad but it will come down to whether Firmnio wants to play more regularly for him to sign a new deal.

What is certain is that both will be in Red next season.