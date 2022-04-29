Manchester City and PSG have potentially leapfrogged Manchester United in the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong has become a regular under Xavi at Barcelona and his performances have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

The Dutch midfielder reportedly wants to play Champions League football next season, and with Manchester City showing an interest, they will have a better chance of signing the 24-year-old, as seen in the tweet below.

Barça and Xavi are keen to keep De Jong, Frenkie wants to play in UCL, and MCFC are interested in him, with Pep an admirer of the player. So, whilst MUFC have been interested long before ETH arrival, at this moment, these factors seem to reduce the chances of FDJ coming to United — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) April 28, 2022

PSG are also in the race for the Barcelona midfielder, according to Calcio Mercato.

Manchester United find themselves in a tough battle for the top four, and currently sit five points behind Arsenal, but have also played two more games.

Manchester City and PSG are both top of their respective leagues, so the attraction of Champions League football could sway De Jong’s decision.

Barcelona want to keep De Jong, but when a manager like Pep Guardiola declares his admiration for you, it might be too difficult to turn down.

Erik ten Hag worked with De Jong at Ajax, but unless they qualify for the Champions League, it could be a tough task to secure his signature.