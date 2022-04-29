Manchester City could keep Arsenal transfer target Gabriel Jesus and offload Riyad Mahrez instead.

Jesus recently scored four goals in a win over Watford, which may have influenced Pep Guardiola’s decision to keep the Brazilian.

According to Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, if one player from the Manchester City attack was to leave, it’s unlikely to be Jesus.

“if someone from the front line was to move on, I’m told that Mahrez is the one they might be more open to losing,” said Jones.

Both players are out of contract next summer, so the next few months will be vital in deciding the future of the Manchester City pair.

Should Arsenal go in for Mahrez over Jesus?

Arsenal are going to be desperate for a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract. Mahrez plays in the same position as Bukayo Saka, so signing the Algerian could halt his progress.

If Manchester City are unwilling to sell Jesus, Mikel Arteta should be looking elsewhere for a forward, as this is a position they have to prioritise in the summer.