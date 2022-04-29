Manchester United official resigns from the club

Manchester United official Matt Judge has resigned from his role as head of corporate development.

Judge was thought to have been involved in negotiating contracts and transfers at Manchester United, and has done so since 2014.

According to The Athletic, Judge will leave the club at the end of the current season and won’t play a role in any transfers during the summer window.

Judge was reportedly reconsidering his position in recent weeks after the structural changes going on at the club. The departure of Ed Woodward in April is thought to have played a key part in his resignation.

The Athletic also reported chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout were also on their way out of Manchester United, as the club looks to completely rebuild from top to bottom.

Often the fans of United are quick to blame the players and manager for their downfall, but the problems can be deep rooted in the club. A complete reshuffle of the whole board and coaching staff is a step in the right direction for an underperforming team.