Manchester United scouts are in attendance of PSG’s Friday night game against Strasbourg.

With a squad overhaul planned when Erik ten Hag arrives at Manchester United, their scouts are travelling around Europe in search of targets for their new manager.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, in the tweet below, their scouts will be watching Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo. The Senegalese striker has scored eleven league goals this season and Nice, Everton and Bayern Munich scouts are also in attendance.

?Info : Un scout de #Leicester sera présent lors du match Strasbourg – PSG pour observer Habib Diallo ?? et Habib Diarra ??. • Des émissaires de Nice, Manchester United, Everton ou encore du Bayern seront également présents lors de la rencontre.https://t.co/tyokusCWsD — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) April 29, 2022

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the end of his career, Manchester United have to start planning for their life without him. Diallo is a 26-year-old striker who has had an impressive season so far.

Diallo signed a five-year-deal at the French club in 2020, so it might take a hefty transfer fee to prise him away.

Manchester United will face competition from other clubs for the striker, and the likes of Everton and Nice may be able to offer him first-team footballer immediately.

Everton in particular may have to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison this summer due to financial difficulties, so a move for Diallo may be lined up as a replacement.