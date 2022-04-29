Manchester United star could be ruled out for the rest of the season

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could be ruled out for the rest of the season due to illness.

Sancho missed Manchester United’s recent game against Chelsea, and Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on the English winger’s chances of playing again this season.

“Jadon might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis,” said Rangnick, as reported by Manchester United’s official website.

Sancho had a slow start to his time in Manchester but has become a key player in recent months. With the poor form of Marcus Rashford, United are left with very little threat coming from either wing.

This could signal a chance for some of Manchester United’s youngsters to step up, especially with Juan Mata being Rangnick’s only attacking option from the bench against Chelsea.

Hannibal Mejbri is a player who has been training with the United first team, and was brought off the bench against Liverpool in April.

With top four looking unlikely, now is a perfect chance to give some youngsters some first-team experience rather than sticking with the players who have let them down all season.