Manchester United transfer target to reject any offer due to rivalry

Manchester United transfer target Kalvin Phillips is set to reject any offer from the club due to their rivalry with Leeds.

Phillips has been a recent target for Manchester United, as they look to find a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice, according to the Evening Standard.

However, with Phillips being a boyhood Leeds fan, it seems he won’t be joining the Manchester club, due to the rivalry between the two sides, as seen in the tweet below.

? NEW: Kalvin Phillips will resist any attempt by #MUFC to sign him. He is acutely aware of the enmity between Leeds and their bitter rivals and would be opposed to joining United. @ChrisWheelerDM ?? — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 29, 2022

Manchester United will be in the market for a midfielder this summer due to the imminent departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. Only Fred and Scott McTominay will remain as first-team central midfielders, and with a squad overhaul planned when Erik ten Hag arrives, a midfielder could be a priority.

With Leeds down near the foot of the table, he could still be on the hunt for a transfer in the summer window. The England international is undoubtedly one of their better players, but it seems his loyalty to the club could sway his future decisions.

The Leeds midfielder has spent a lot of his time injured this season, but clubs won’t forget his excellent form before the injury and in particular, during his time with England.