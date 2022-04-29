Mikel Arteta worried Arsenal star could be out for the season

Mikel Arteta has claimed we may not see Arsenal star Thomas Partey until next season.

Partey has been a key player for Arsenal this season, and with very little cover in midfield areas, Arteta won’t want to be without his midfielder for too long.

Unfortunately for him, it looks like we may not see him again this campaign.

“He’s progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully I am wrong,” said Arteta in his press conference, as seen in the video above.

Arteta hasn’t completely ruled out the Ghanaian, but when an injury is recurring, the player has to be managed or they risk further injury.

With Arsenal competing for the top four, Arteta may be tempted to risk one of his star players, but they won’t want him doing damage in time for next season.

With Granit Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, and Mohamed Elneny as the only other midfield options, Martin Odegaard has been deployed in deeper positions. Although capable of playing in this role, it eliminates his ability to create in more advanced positions.