Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year award

Mohamed Salah has won the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year for 2021/22 after an impressive campaign for Liverpool which is entering its crucial stage reports Sky Sports.

Salah has played 44 games this season and is averaging a goal contribution per game, with 30 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. The Egyptian is sat top of the Premier League’s goal-scoring and assist charts and has contributed majorly to Liverpool’s season as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds are just one point off Premier League leaders Man City and it looks likely that they will be competing in the Champions League final alongside the FA Cup final in May.

Does Salah deserve the award?

Salah undoubtedly is a deserving winner of the award after an impressive campaign so far but it could be argued that he hasn’t been Liverpool’s best player this season.

The Egyptian has struggled since the turn of the year, compared to the first half of the season, and hasn’t been as clinical in front of goal as many would like.

Alisson Becker has been a monster for the Reds this season and has come up with some major moments to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side on course for the quadruple. This would have been the perfect time to reward a goalkeeper for his performance over a season but it seems that forward bias for these awards has come into effect again.

This is Salah’s second time winning the award after an impressive debut season during the 2017/18 season saw him grab his first.