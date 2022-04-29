Eddie Howe has given Newcastle’s hierarchy the go-ahead to sign Aston Villa’s left-back Matt Targett who is currently on loan on Tyneside.

The 26-year-old has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since joining the club in January and has played his part in helping the Magpies avoid relegation, which was a big fear before the last transfer window.

Those performances have now been rewarded, as the left-back position at Newcastle is now his according to Transfer insider Dean Jones, who told GIVEMESPORT: “Newcastle were always open-minded about it. They weren’t sure whether they would want him long-term or not.

“From what I’m told, Eddie Howe has now decided, along with the recruitment team, that this is a good addition to this team”.

90Min recently reported that Newcastle have an agreement in place with Aston Villa to sign the defender permanently for £15million, whilst Leicester, Wolves and Leeds are also keen on his services.

It would be hard to see the defender joining another club after settling into Howe’s team and Newcastle is a very exciting place to be at present, as they try to use their newfound riches to climb the Premier League table.