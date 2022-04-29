Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made a decision to sign English star on a long-term contract

Eddie Howe has given Newcastle’s hierarchy the go-ahead to sign Aston Villa’s left-back Matt Targett who is currently on loan on Tyneside. 

The 26-year-old has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since joining the club in January and has played his part in helping the Magpies avoid relegation, which was a big fear before the last transfer window.

Those performances have now been rewarded, as the left-back position at Newcastle is now his according to Transfer insider Dean Jones, who told GIVEMESPORT: “Newcastle were always open-minded about it. They weren’t sure whether they would want him long-term or not.

“From what I’m told, Eddie Howe has now decided, along with the recruitment team, that this is a good addition to this team”.

Eddie Howe wants Targett for next season
90Min recently reported that Newcastle have an agreement in place with Aston Villa to sign the defender permanently for £15million, whilst Leicester, Wolves and Leeds are also keen on his services.

It would be hard to see the defender joining another club after settling into Howe’s team and Newcastle is a very exciting place to be at present, as they try to use their newfound riches to climb the Premier League table.

 

