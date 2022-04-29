Newcastle United continue to be named as one of the clubs interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as Eddie Howe looks to further strengthen his squad this summer but face competition from Manchester United.

La Repubblica reported that Manchester United have made an offer in excess of €100m for the Nigerian but Newcastle have never left the race for the Napoli man. The Magpies looked at the 23-year-old back in January, but their proposal was rejected by the Serie A side.

After this report got published, Oma Akatugba, a Nigerian journalist stated that he believes the backing of the PIF could allow Eddie Howe’s side to land Osimhen in the next window.

The journalist stated via CalcioNapoli24: “I think the Premier League clubs can afford figures of around €100m, just think of Newcastle, controlled by Saudi Arabia: the question, however, is to understand if there is actually an offer”, Akatugba said.

Osimhen is happy with Napoli according to Akatugba, but if a big bid comes in, Napoli won’t be able to turn it down and the striker would be happy to go to the Premier League as well.

The operation would cost either club €100million plus add ons, which is a massive commitment. This would be a statement signing from Newcastle, as the Nigerian has the potential to be one of the very best strikers in Europe.

As for Man United, the 23-year-old could be a solid partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and is capable of leading the line solo, should the Portuguese international leave the club in the summer.

Osimhen has scored 16 goals in 28 matches this season, despite suffering a big cheekbone injury. The Nigerian has three years left on his contract in Naples and therefore the fees involved are going to be gigantic.