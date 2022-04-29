Pundit Paddy Kenny believes Levy would be willing to do business with Newcastle for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if price is right.

Denmark star has been key player under Conte’s regime but there are reports that suggest the Italian prefers Oliver Skipp in midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur.

Mirror reported just yesterday that Eddie Howe might be interested in his services and Newcastle will surely have the budget to spend in summer.

During a recent interview, Kenny told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild: “It’s all about the money at the end of the day.

“If Spurs want to get rid of Hojbjerg and Newcastle are the only club offering the money, they will sell, it’s as simple as that.

“You can talk about how you don’t like the takeover and how it might affect other clubs but I’m sure those clubs won’t turn down the money if it comes their way.

“Daniel Levy is the money man, he might be furious but it’s all talk, he might try and make Newcastle overpay but they aren’t stupid.

“Newcastle will walk away if he’s making ridiculous demands. So we will have to see with this one.

“But it’s not like Tottenham will never sell a player to Newcastle ever again, do you know what I mean? That’s not how football works.” – concluded Kenny.