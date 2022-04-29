Paul Merson sends warning to Harry Kane amid exit rumours

Paul Merson has sent a warning to Harry Kane ahead of his potential exit from Tottenham.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy during his time at Tottenham, so he could leave the club to win something before he retires.

Merson believes he won’t become the highest Premier League goalscorer unless he stays at the club.

“He has a chance of beating Alan Shearer’s record, and it can only happen at Tottenham. He can’t do it with a team like City, because he won’t play against many of the lesser teams in the Premier League,” said Merson, speaking to SportsKeeda.

Pep Guardiola is famous for his rotational system at Manchester City, but he does make an exception for some of his elite players. The likes of Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ruben Dias fit into this bracket, so there is no reason Kane would also.