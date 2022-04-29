PSG put price tag on superstar amid Newcastle interest

Newcastle United have been linked with a sensational move for Neymar in recent weeks and it would be a statement signing from the new owners to announce themselves to the rest of European football.

Ficahajes named Newcastle as one of the interest parties, as their newfound riches make them one of the only teams that can afford the transfer fee and salary of the Brazilian superstar.

Paris Saint-Germain wants to get rid of the 30-year-old this summer, as they undergo a clear-out at the Parc des Princes, and the winger could make way in order to secure a new deal with the more valuable Kylian Mbappe.

According to Todofichajes, whether or not the Frenchman leaves, the plan to let Neymar go will not change and the Brazilian is already working with his father to find a new club.

For his departure, PSG will not accept anything less than €90million for the superstar and this could be a golden opportunity for Newcastle to pounce.

Aston Villa are also said to be interested reports Todofichajes and they suggest that Man United and Arsenal could enter the bidding as well. Neymar has a contract in Paris until 2025, which the 30-year-old recently signed, so this would be a big operation to secure his signature.

The superstar is undergoing an average season in Paris but could a move to the Premier League reignite that spark in the Brazilian’s belly.