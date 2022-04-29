Ralf Rangnick confirmed as new Austria national team coach

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new Austria coach until 2024 and will continue with his pre-arranged agreement with Manchester United to be a consultant for the club for the next two years.

There were rumours circulating about this deal ahead of United’s clash with Chelsea last night, which has now been confirmed, as the German looks to move on from a disastrous few months as United’s interim manager.

The 63-year-old replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the Manchester United hot-seat back in November but has failed to get his side playing noticeably better, as the Red Devils are out of every competition and are sat in sixth position in the league, five points off fourth-placed Arsenal.

With regards to his new role, Rangnick has stated: “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”.

Manchester United have also confirmed the news and stated that the German will stay and help out with the new era at the club under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Rangnick has become more known for his work behind the scenes rather than as a coach in recent years so this is good news that the German is staying at the club. The United boss has seen the current squad up close over the last few months and will have an understanding of what is needed for the club to move forward under ten Hag.