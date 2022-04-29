Tottenham open talks with 21-year-old English star

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Ryan Sessegnon over a new contract after some of the 21-year-old’s impressive displays under Antonio Conte.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports the Italian has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he believes Sessegnon is a ”huge” talent who can develop into a bona fide Premier League star.

The 3-4-3 formation adopted by the Spurs boss in North London has re-ignited Sessegnon’s career and the youngster could be a starter in that role from next season onwards.

The 21-year-old has finally started to justify the £25million Spurs paid Fulham for the defender back in 2019, as reported by the BBC, and after a loan spell at Hoffenheim last season it looks like the defender’s future is in North London.

Discussions are underway on extending the left-sided star’s deal beyond its current expiration in the summer of 2025, as Conte seems to have big plans for the future star.

Sessegnon has played 17 times for Spurs this season but has had his campaign destroyed by injuries. Next season provides the Englishman with a real chance to make his mark on the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how he develops from here.