West Ham have only hours left to stop key star from leaving the club

West Ham United have 90 minutes to keep Declan Rice at the London Stadium after their Europa League loss to Frankfurt last night, reports The Times.

The Hammers are enjoying an incredible season, the highlight of which has been their deep run in the Europa League, but that dream is in the balance after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The sharks have been circling around the English international for a while now and a defeat in Germany could mean that the 23-year-old looks to move on from the London club in the near future.

Manchester United are one of many clubs that have been linked to the midfielder, who has been very impressive under David Moyes this season. Rice has proven to be one of the leaders in the Scot’s team and has shown the qualities needed to play at the highest level on many occasions throughout the current campaign.

The Times report that the England midfielder has rejected three contract offers from the West Ham already and the Hammer’s stance on selling him this summer is likely to be softer.

Rice’s contract expires with West Ham in the summer of 2024 and is said to have a valuation of £150million according to many reports such as The Athletic.

This would a massive deal for a club to complete and only time will tell if it is this summer or the next.