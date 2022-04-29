West Ham player says he was ‘hurt’ by Moyes decision

West Ham player Michail Antonio says he was hurt by David Moyes’ decision on Saturday against Chelsea.

Moyes opted to leave Antonio on the bench against Chelsea, and the Jamaican international was disappointed with the decision.

“I’m not going to lie to you, it hurt me, I’ve not spoken to the manager, but it hurt me. When I’m fit I want to play, the fact is that over the last few years my injuries have meant I’m not able to stay fit. This season, I’ve been fit and because I’m fit, I want to play, so I was upset, I won’t lie,” said Antonio, speaking to the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

A professional footballer is rarely happy to be placed on the bench, and being West Ham’s only recognised striker, Antonio was particularly upset.

As a manager, if one of your players isn’t disappointed to be on the bench then you have an even bigger problem. All players should be desperate to play and it helps to create a competitive squad.