West Ham ready to let talented 6ft3 21-year-old go to Championship side

Cardiff City FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Cardiff City are set for a meeting with West Ham next week about the possibility of signing talented youngster Aji Alese on loan.

That’s according to a report from Wales Online, who claim that the Championship side are keen admirers of Hammers youngster, who has been very impressive for the club’s under 23’s this season.

David Moyes has a lot of centre-backs at his disposal and it is unlikely that the youngster will break into the side next season as a result. Alese played once for Moyes this season against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League and has been in the squad on several occasions.

Cardiff have allegedly identified the 21-year-old left-footed centre-back as one of their prime summer transfer targets and a season out on loan would be more practical preparation for Alese, than staying with the Hammers under 23 squad.

Talented Alese could be moving to Cardiff on loan
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City could keep Arsenal transfer target and offload Mahrez instead
Paddy Kenny thinks Levy might want to sell midfielder to Newcastle
Chelsea set for big money move as Rudiger replacement identified

The 21-year-old has been at West Ham since 2019, after joining the Hammers youth set-up. The defender had two loan spells already with Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United, with Cardiff set to be the next.

The centre-back is perfect for modern-day football, as he is quick and has good technical abilities, and all that is left to add is a bit of experience.

 

More Stories Ajibola Alese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.