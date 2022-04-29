“You can tell by the smile” – Steven Gerrard reacts to Klopp’s new contract at Liverpool

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Yesterday was a massive day for Liverpool as they tied down manager Jurgen Klopp to the club until 2026, as the German looks to add to the stellar work he has already achieved at Anfield. 

Klopp has become a legendary figure during his seven years on Merseyside but when the time comes to move on, one of the figures tipped to replace the German is Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard played for the Reds 710 times, scoring 186 goals and assisting a further 145 in all competitions. The former midfielder is currently managing Premier League side Aston Villa, with many viewing that job as a stepping stone to the Scouser’s ultimate dream of managing Liverpool.

Speaking at a press conference today, Gerrard commented on Klopp’s new contract, saying: “You can tell by the smile. Listen, all the Liverpool fans worldwide are absolutely delighted with the news; so, congratulations to Jurgen and his staff, and I think it will be Liverpool’s most important signing for many years to come, that’s how highly we all think of him”.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer target dreams of Premier League move
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made a decision to sign English star on a long-term contract
Paul Merson sends warning to Harry Kane amid exit rumours

This is obviously a blow to Gerrard’s own personal ambitions but you can tell that the former Red is delighted with the signing of Klopp for another four years at his boyhood club.

Obviously, the Aston Villa man will have to wait that amount of time, minimum, to take over his dream job but being so young in the managerial game, it will give the 41-year-old time to sharpen his tools further before taken on the huge challenges ahead.

 

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.