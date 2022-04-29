“You can tell by the smile” – Steven Gerrard reacts to Klopp’s new contract at Liverpool

Yesterday was a massive day for Liverpool as they tied down manager Jurgen Klopp to the club until 2026, as the German looks to add to the stellar work he has already achieved at Anfield.

Klopp has become a legendary figure during his seven years on Merseyside but when the time comes to move on, one of the figures tipped to replace the German is Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard played for the Reds 710 times, scoring 186 goals and assisting a further 145 in all competitions. The former midfielder is currently managing Premier League side Aston Villa, with many viewing that job as a stepping stone to the Scouser’s ultimate dream of managing Liverpool.

Speaking at a press conference today, Gerrard commented on Klopp’s new contract, saying: “You can tell by the smile. Listen, all the Liverpool fans worldwide are absolutely delighted with the news; so, congratulations to Jurgen and his staff, and I think it will be Liverpool’s most important signing for many years to come, that’s how highly we all think of him”.

This is obviously a blow to Gerrard’s own personal ambitions but you can tell that the former Red is delighted with the signing of Klopp for another four years at his boyhood club.

Obviously, the Aston Villa man will have to wait that amount of time, minimum, to take over his dream job but being so young in the managerial game, it will give the 41-year-old time to sharpen his tools further before taken on the huge challenges ahead.