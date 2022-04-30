According to the man himself, Brazilian striker Hulk once had an agreement in place to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking recently to a South American outlet, the 35-year-old said: “Few people know, but in this period, I came to agree with Tottenham.

“Jorge Mendes called me and said he had talked to Mourinho and asked if I wanted to play in England. Sure!

“But it was not possible due to a change in the regulations.”

It sounds like the ‘regulations’ the striker is referring to are the criteria imposed following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Nevertheless though, although fans of the Lilywhites never got to see Hulk turn out in all white, it certainly is interesting to hear how much Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy wanted to sign one of the sport’s most iconic forwards.

Currently playing for Brazilian side Atletico-MG, the 35-year-old, who has represented his country on 49 occasions, has scored 353 goals, spanning a professional career that has seen him play in five different countries.