AC Milan have bid accepted for Liverpool target

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches who has also been a target for Liverpool since last summer.

The Portuguese midfielder was a long term target for the Serie A giants and the Reds have also had a long interest in the youngster, with the Merseyside club said to have been in advanced talks with the 24-year-old in January, which was reported by El Nacional.

AC Milan seems to have won the race for the Portuguese international, as a deal worth around €20million with add-ons worth up to €5million is said to have been accepted by the French club according to Calciomercato.

Milan bosses Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are now reportedly in talks with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes over personal terms. These discussions over the last few days have shown some progress towards an agreement on the salary, which will be less than the €5million requested by the 24-year-old back in January.

The Lille midfielder was tipped as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum in Jurgen Klopp’s side but if that void is to be filled by the Reds this summer, it looks likely that it won’t be Sanches.

The midfielder burst onto the scene during the 2016 EUROS for Portugal, which helped him secure a big move to Bayern Munich. That opportunity never worked out for the Portuguese international, who is now trying to climb his way back to the top of European football.