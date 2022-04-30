Antonio Rudiger’s decision to leave Chelsea was made up long ago

Antonio Rudiger’s mind was made up long ago, regarding his decision to leave Chelsea in the summer, according to the Express, despite some suggestions that the club’s financial sanctions were a limiting factor in the German’s departure.

According to the Express, Rudiger’s decision to depart Stamford Bridge this summer was made up well before the UK government imposed sanctions on Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovic, with Real Madrid remaining consistent as the player’s most probable destination throughout the past few months. The reports also claim that Chelsea presented Rudiger with a significant contract offer prior to the sanctions, but Rudiger’s team were underwhelmed by the deal, despite the pay increase for the centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on April 28 that a deal between Rudiger and Real Madrid has been reached, however, the announcement will likely be withheld until the end of the current season.

The agreement between Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid will be signed in the next few days as expected. New contacts to prepare the paperworks. Deal until June 2026. ??? #RealMadrid No announcement before the end of the current season but… here we go confirmed! ? pic.twitter.com/yxAjD8gDMA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022

Romano’s confirmation of the deal spells trouble for Chelsea, as with any outgoings this summer amid uncertainties regarding the club’s capabilities to sign and extend current players while operating under the current sanctions. With centre-back partner, Andreas Christensen also rumoured to be eyeing a switch to Spain, Thomas Tuchel may be left extremely short-staffed in the centre of defence, particularly for a manager that has been so reliant on a three-at-the-back on many occasions this season.