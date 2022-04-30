Arsenal have been handed a boost in the pursuit of Dortmund star Julian Brandt.

Brandt has managed 15 goals contributions in 19 league starts this season, but that hasn’t cemented him a guaranteed place in Dortmund’s squad next season.

According to BILD (via the Daily Mirror), Brandt will be allowed to leave this summer for a fee of around £16.5m. The report also states that Arsenal were interested in him in January, and could make a move in the coming months.

Still only 25-years-old and contributing heavily to this Dortmund team, the German midfielder shouldn’t be short of options if he is placed on the transfer list this summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of Brandt and almost opted to buy him for eventually deciding on Mohamed Salah.

I’m sure Klopp has no regrets over his decision, but he may reignite his interest in the summer, with Brandt able to play in multiple positions.

Brandt is able to play in the number ten, slightly deeper as a box to box midfielder and can even play in the wide positions. With Arsenal lacking squad depth in these areas and multiple players looking like their on the way out, Brandt could be a smart signing for the North London side.