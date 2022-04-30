Arsenal are leading the race for PSV forward Cody Gakpo who is also attracting the interest of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Gakpo has previously admitted he is a fan of Arsenal, in an interview with The Sun. “I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot,” said Gakpo.

Manchester City and Liverpool are believed to be interested in the PSV forward, but Arsenal are leading the race for the 22-year-old, according to Sport Witness.

Gakpo has managed 18 goals in all competitions this season and is comfortable playing through the middle or on the wing. The Dutch forward compares himself to Thierry Henry due to their positions and physical stature.

“I looked up to [Thierry] Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing,” Gakpo said, in his interview with The Sun.

Due to his slight affection for Arsenal and the North London club showing the most concrete interest, a move to The Emirates could be on the cards this summer.

With his versatility, Gakpo could be a useful addition to the Arsenal squad, with Arteta lacking in depth forward areas due to Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah being out of contract this summer.