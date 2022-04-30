Bayern Munich could rival Arsenal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, as they hunt for a Robert Lewandowski replacement.

Jovic hasn’t reached the heights expected of him since joining the Spanish giants, and a move away from the club could be on the cards this summer.

According to SPORT, Lewandowski is assessing his options with one year left on his contract, and Bayern could turn to Jovic, who scored bundles of goals in the Bundesliga before leaving for Real Madrid.

Jovic managed 27 goals in his final season at Frankfurt, but after three years in Spain, he has only found the net three times.

Arsenal are also interested in the 24-year-old, according to Todo Fichajes, as they look to find a replacement for the outbound Alexandre Lacazette. The French forward is out of contract in the summer, and Mikel Arteta will be looking to add goals to his front line.

Replacing the goals of Lewandowski is a difficult task for Bayern, and Jovic presents a huge risk due to his poor form in the last few years. If the Polish striker was to leave the club this summer, you’d expect the German giants to pursue a forward who’s been amongst the goals in recent years.